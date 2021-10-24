HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the period. HealthEquity accounts for 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 2.47% of HealthEquity worth $165,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,992 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. 491,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,759.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

