Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 94.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 688,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

