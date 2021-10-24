HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €74.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.21 ($94.36).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI stock opened at €63.92 ($75.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of €69.25 and a 200-day moving average of €73.02. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.