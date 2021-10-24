Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 108549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $803.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.