Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HESAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $158.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.77. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $92.70 and a 1 year high of $159.28.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

