HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Hits $8.87 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $27,604.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00203804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00101698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

