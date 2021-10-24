Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Now Covered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hertz Global stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Hertz Global has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $35.00.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hertz Global will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

