Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Truist

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price boosted by Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.
Hexcel stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
