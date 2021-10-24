Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Truist

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price boosted by Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

