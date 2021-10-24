Hilda Harris Piell Sells 2,947 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

