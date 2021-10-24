Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Capitalization of $16.50 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $72,469.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00203564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00101336 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.