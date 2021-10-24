Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.16. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

