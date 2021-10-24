HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $907.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

