HOQU 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.81 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. HOQU has a market cap of $980,902.75 and $3.81 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 130.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00201552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00101016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

