Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,280 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of RE/MAX worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 226.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $603.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

