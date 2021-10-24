Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,865 shares of company stock valued at $75,771. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $277.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

