Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in TriMas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $34.51 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.