Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,210,000.

NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

