Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 6,710 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $55.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.