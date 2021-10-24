Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT opened at $48.41 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 172.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after buying an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 83,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.