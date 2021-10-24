Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Huron Consulting Group worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after buying an additional 135,352 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,053,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

