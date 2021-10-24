Hxro Price Down 3.7% This Week (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $128.44 million and approximately $204,774.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00205007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00102777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,350,481 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

