HyperQuant Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $23,616.19 and $2,190.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00202989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00100455 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

