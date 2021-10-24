IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Set at $3.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.53.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 35.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $28,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 339.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.