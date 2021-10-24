Iconic Token (ICNQ) One Day Volume Tops $1,364.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1,364.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00073053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00104445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.08 or 0.99680220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.89 or 0.06646478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021785 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

