IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $246.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.56.

IDEX stock opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IDEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IDEX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,534,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

