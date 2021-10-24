IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $651.85 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.12 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $658.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

