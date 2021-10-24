IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Sells $72,600.00 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IDT opened at $47.29 on Friday. IDT Co. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 51.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 44.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

