IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) vs. Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Financial Review

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Z shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Z has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IDW Media and Z, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Z 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Z’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49% Z N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and Z’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 1.05 -$13.80 million N/A N/A Z $11.38 billion 2.46 $659.36 million $0.26 44.65

Z has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Summary

Z beats IDW Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium. It also provides the settlement finance related services. The company was founded on January 31, 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

