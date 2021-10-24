Independent Bank (IBCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

