ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ING Groep by 196.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.