InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

