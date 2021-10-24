Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.73. 359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

