Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as low as C$1.00. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$14.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.12.

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

