Insider Buying: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.14 per share, with a total value of C$197,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,748.

Shares of SEA stock opened at C$22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.88. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.95 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 720.32.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.