Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells $116,550.00 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $116,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aemetis alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

AMTX stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 870.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.