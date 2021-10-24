Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

