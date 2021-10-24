Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $32,080.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $32,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ULCC opened at $16.08 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

