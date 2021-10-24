Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $32,080.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $32,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ULCC opened at $16.08 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.