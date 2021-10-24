Insider Selling: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CEO Sells 4,690 Shares of Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KSU opened at $305.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average of $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

