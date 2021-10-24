Insider Selling: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CFO Sells 37,845 Shares of Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KSU opened at $305.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $2,270,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.