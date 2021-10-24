Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 13,818 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70.

On Thursday, September 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $1,186,949.70.

On Friday, August 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10.

Okta stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.37 and its 200 day moving average is $244.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Okta by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

