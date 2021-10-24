Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,803,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.

CRM stock opened at $292.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $295.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

