Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,803,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.
CRM stock opened at $292.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $295.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.