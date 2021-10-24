Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Insider Sells $2,345,934.25 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TFC opened at $64.44 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,493,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,898,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

