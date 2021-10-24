Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Insider Sells $2,345,934.25 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:TFC opened at $64.44 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,493,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,898,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
