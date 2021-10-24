Installed Building Products, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.99 Per Share (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.99 for the year.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million.

IBP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.56. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

