INT Market Capitalization Achieves $7.06 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.42 or 0.00315667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00204386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00101874 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

