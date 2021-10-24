IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 568.50 ($7.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 548.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 538.70. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 607 ($7.93).

In other news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47). Insiders acquired a total of 81 shares of company stock worth $45,234 in the last three months.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

