Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.26 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

