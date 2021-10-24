Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,344,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

