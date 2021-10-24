International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of International Bancshares worth $47,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in International Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 103,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in International Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in International Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

