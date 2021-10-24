Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

