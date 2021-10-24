Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.08 Million

Analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post $30.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the lowest is $29.18 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $139.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XENT. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of XENT remained flat at $$26.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 242,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

